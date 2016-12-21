Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

The Kwara State Government is to begin renovation of 420 primary school classrooms across the sixteen local government areas of the state.

The State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, who disclosed this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress at the monthly stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall in Ilorin, said the primary schools have been selected and will be given face-lift to provide conducive academic environment for teaching and learning in the state.

According to the governor “all ongoing projects will be completed as part of our efforts at providing quality and necessary infrastructure in the state. Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) would also be given adequate attention by this administration to boost economic activities and empower our people.”

The Governor assured the party stalwarts that the government would continue to pay contractors through the Kwara Infrastructure Fund (IF-K) with a view to completing projects on schedules.

On the five billion naira London and Paris Club Loan refunds received by the state government, Governor Ahmed said government has released N1.8billion for the sixteen local government councils and Colleges of Education to augment payment of their salaries.

The governor promised that “government would continue to make judicious use of refunds to the state,” explaining that the Light Up Kwara project recently approved by the state executive Council was conceived to strengthen security in the state. According to the governor, the project would be funded through public-private partnership on built, operate and transfer basis for ten years by the consultant.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulan commended the Governor for sustaining the monthly interactive session which he said had kept Kwarans informed of development in the state and the country. He urged other progressive states to emulate the Kwara model of engaging stakeholders in the process of governance.