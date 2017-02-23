From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has approved the sum of N3,021,374,903 for the establishment of a new school of Governance and Business in Ilorin and construction of 2 campuses at Osi and Ilesha in Ekiti and Baruten local government areas of the state respectively.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe while addressing a press briefing after the State’s Executive Council meeting.

The Commissioner also disclosed that council gave approval for immediate appointment of a Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, Administration and a DVC, Academics in accordance with the law setting up the university as well as the abrogation of courses on legal administration and Portuguese being offered by the university.

According to the Hon. Commissioner, assisted by Special Adviser, Legal and Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the governor, Barr. Suleiman Atolagbe and Dr Muideen Akorede respectively, the KWASU projects would be funded through the Kwara Infrastructural Funding window (IFK) based on a public private partnership (PPP) framework adding that in the next couple of weeks the governor would flag-off construction of the campuses at Osi and Ilesha Baruba.

“It is at the cornerstone of this government efforts to provide functional and quality tertiary education to our youths and to ensure that the vision of setting up the university are achieved”, Dr Akorede complemented.

On Agriculture, the Commissioner disclosed that the N1billion federal government agricultural loan would be used through the off-takers’ demand driven platform to disbursed to qualify farmers. “Government has set up a committee to verify claims of the farmers across the state,” Ajeigbe disclosed.