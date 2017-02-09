KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has set up a 31-man committee to organize activities for the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the state, slated for May this year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Committee, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold urged members to package an anniversary worthy of the state.

He charged the committee to ensure that the 50th Anniversary of the State is memorable but introspective.

The SSG said the event is expected to afford the unique opportunity to celebrate the state and be thankful to Almighty God for taking the State thus far.

Alhaji Gold further noted that the celebration will also be used to take stock of infrastructural development in the State, and to chart a new course to further enhance the State’s development.

He lauded the achievements of the founding fathers, leaders and past governors of the State, emphasizing that they provided the building blocks for lasting developmental legacies in the state.

The SSG charged committee members to be dedicated in the discharge of the duties assigned to them.

The Committee has Alh Isiaka Gold, Secretary to Government as Chairman, Alh AbdulGaniyu Opeloyeru; Director of Political as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Engr Lanre Sagaya; CEO YOLAs Consult, Alh. Yusuf AbdulWahab, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kayode Adeyemi, SSA Govt House, Engr. Musa Yeketi; Commissioner for Education, Alh. Aro Yahaya; Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr Ademola Banu; Commissioner for Finance, Alh Mahmud Ajeigbe; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon AbdulRafiu AbdulRahman; Member, Kwara House of Assembly, Barr. Kamaldeen Fagbemi; Member, Kwara House of Assembly, Hon Mohammed Ahmed; Member, Kwara House of Assembly and Dr Muyideen Akorede; SSA Media and Communication.

Others are Alh Saka Babatunde; SSA Youth Empowerment, Alh Femi Adebayo; SA Culture and Tourism , Chief Adekanye Olabode; Kwara APC Secretary, Alh Isiaka Danmeromun; TIC Chairman, Ilorin South, Alh AbdulRafiu Ayinla; Permanent Secretary, General Services, Elder David Adesina; Permanent Secretary, Political, Engr Kamaldeen Yusuf; CEO, KAM Wire Industry, Bishop Amaoo; Former Chairman, CPWB, Rev Fawenu; Former Secretary CAN, Kwara State Chapter , Alh Abdullahi AbdulHamed; Imam Imale, Alh Muhyideen Hussayn, Chief Imam, Offa, Mr Dele Olanrewaju, Director of State Protocol, Hajia Lambe, Balogun Gambari, Representative Olomu of Omu Aran, Representative of Etsu Pategi, Representative of NYCN, Barr (Mrs) Biola Adimula and Alh Nasiru Yusuf.