KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

A Lawmaker with the Kwara House of assembly, AbdulRafiu AbdulRahman on Wednesday faulted the proposed 2017 Kwara budget over non provision of Bursary award for indigenes of the in Tertiary institutions in the Country.

The Legislator who represents llorin North West constituency and who is a Member of the Education Committee of the House made the observation during the continuation of debate of the 2017 budget.

The Lawmaker who was making his contribution to the debate of general principle of 2017 budget which entered fifth day on Thursday noted that non inclusion of bursary award will create untold hardship for the students.

He said the provision of bursary award in 2017 budget has become imperative to cushion the effect of current economic predicament in the Country.

AbdulRahman appealed to his colleagues to suggest a specific amount in the budget to cater for bursary allowance to give indigenes of the state in Tertiary institutions a sense of belonging.

The Deputy Speaker who presided over Thursday’s plenary of the House, Mathew Okedare supported the position of AbdulRahman and called for the appropriation of specific amount in 2017 budget for bursary award.

He noted that the bursary award to Students who are indigenes of the state would be of assistance to several indigents parents.

In his own contribution, the Chairman of the House Committee on information, Saheed Popoola called for declaration of state of emergency in Kwara Agric sector.

He noted that the fund earmarked for the development of Agriculture in the state was too inadequate to truly develop Agricultural activities in the state.

The Leader of the House, Hassan Oyeleke later moved a motion for the passage of the second reading of the 207 Kwara appropriation bill which was unanimously supported by all Members.

The Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare who presided directed the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to further work on the budget and report to the House on 21st February, 2017.