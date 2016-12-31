President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to show gratitude to outgoing President John Mahama for the maturity he has exhibited throughout his leadership of the country.

He singled out Mr Mahama’s post-December 7 elections gesture which saw him conceding defeat after a poor showing at the polls. Nana Akufo-Addo also lauded him for overseeing a peaceful transition.

According to him, the President has shown that he truly understands democracy and has the progress of the nation at heart.

In an interaction with the leadership of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference at his residence in Nima, Accra on Friday, the President-elect credited Ghana’s peace and stability to the role Mr Mahama played after the election.

“I think all of us in Ghana have to be thankful that we have in him [Mahama] a man who is also devoted to the peace and stability of our country.

“He has comported himself in a manner to ensure a smooth transition,” he said.

There is an ongoing political tussle in The Gambia where incumbent President Yahya Jammeh has refused to leave office after he was defeated at the polls by Adama Barrow.

Efforts by ECOWAS to get Mr Jammeh, who earlier had conceded and beaten a u-turn, out had been futile. President Mahama is part of few ECOWAS leaders who are mediating the issue.

But Nana Akufo-Addo said the manner President went about the election process “is reassuring to our peace especially when you see what is going on in other parts of our continent and we have to be thankful for that.”

The three-time Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recognised the peculiar situation under which Mr Mahama became the President following the sudden passing of John Atta Mills.

Nana Akufo-Addo saluted the outgoing President for standing up to be counted at a crucial time in the nation’s governance.

“He came to the office during a delicate moment in the history of our nation and he stepped up to the bench. He has held the state together.”

We would “continue to work towards a peaceful and stable Ghana which is all that we want,” Nana Addo said.

@NATIONAL ACCORD/Myjoyonline.com