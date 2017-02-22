Five-time World Footballer of the Year Lionel Messi has made a trip to Cairo, Egypt to promote hepatitis C treatment which historically has one of the highest rates of the disease in the world.

The campaign was pioneered by Egyptian Tourism and aviation minister, Prime Pharma to promote tourists treatment in Egypt, with Messi being chosen as ambassador for the campaign worldwide.

Messi’s visit to Egypt was scheduled to take place in December, but was pushed forward after a deadly bombing of St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church, which took place on December 11.

Hepatitis C affects 130 to 150 million people globally and can result in liver cirrhosis or cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, it is responsible for up to 500,000 deaths yearly.

@NATIONAL ACCORD/africanews.com