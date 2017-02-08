Minister-designate for the President’s Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has extended a hand of friendship to H. E. John Dramani Mahama, begging the former Ghanaian President to let go of her sins against him.

The Awutu Senya East MP is on record to have insulted Mr Mahama during the 2016 electioneering campaign, likening him to a mad man in an interview she granted to Pink FM, a local radio station during the sod cutting ceremony of the Kasoa Western by-pass road network.

She is also alleged to have said the former president was competing “with the devil for the crown emperor of lies and deceit” and the former Ghanaian leader was a serial liar.

However, on Tuesday when Hon. Hawa Koomson was being vetted by the Appointments Committee she told Members that she regrets using those unprintable words against the former President.

“Yes, I do regret using those words because it a political talk and I am sorry for that,” she humbly pleaded.

She added “I retract and apologize for using those words.”

She further told the Committee that when offered another opportunity she will not repeat those unprintable words again.

