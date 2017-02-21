By BARBARA KALU

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Monday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Leadership/Folio Limited for the production of a Grand Book titled “Publication of Nigeria: Our Heritage Book (National Souvenir).”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed on behalf of the ministry while the Chairman of Leadership Folio Limited, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, signed for the production company.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister described the Grand Book as a unique souvenir from Nigeria to the outside world.

“Going through the pictures, every page of this Grand Book is a delight. Every page of it is part of our history and what defines us as a unique country. As a matter of fact, you are not going to recognize some of these places are even in Nigeria.

“That’s why I think there can be no greater gift from Nigeria to the outside world or ourselves than this Grand Book. We will strive as much as possible, at least in our ministry, to make this the official gift. We will try and persuade the Presidency to also make this their official gift,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the production of the Grand Book has been captured in the ministry’s budget for this year because of the high premium attached to the project.

“We have had quite a lengthy negotiation. I have been involved in a lot of the negotiations myself. I personally went through the MoU and fortunately, at least this year, we did include in our budget the provision for this Grand Book,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the MoU spelt out the engagement between the ministry and the Leadership/Folio Limited, which involved setting up of a joint editorial team, the marketing strategy and the sharing formula of the proceeds of the book.

In his remarks, Mr. Anosike said the project was conceived five years ago in order to use information and culture to change the perception of Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs to tell its story and the driving force of this is what we call telling our stories ourselves. There is no consolidated compendium on Nigeria. We have done that research and we felt that we should be able to bring out the vision and come to the ministry that is the custodian to be able to partner to produce a book that we can use to change the perception about Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Anosike thanked the Minister for driving the vision to fruition through what he called his rare commitment to the Nigeria Project.