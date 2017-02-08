Zimbabwe’s Constitutional court rejects case questioning president’s fitness to lead the country

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has rejected a case filed by an activist that challenged President Robert Mugabe’s ability rule saying proper court procedures weren’t followed.

Promise Mkwananzi of a social movement calling itself Tajamuka wanted to prove the 92-year-old president was unfit to hold office given his advanced age.

The court threw out the application on Wednesday, saying Mkwananzi’s case was filed improperly and he has 30 days to address technicalities and refile.

Speaking to media outside the court in the capital, Harare, Mkwananzi said he will appeal the decision.

BBC