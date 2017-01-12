From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it sealed over 200 Bakeries between January and December, 2016 in Kwara over unhealthy production.

The Coordinator of NAFDAC in Kwara, Mrs Roseline Ajayi revealed this during and interview with the Daily Times in llorin on Thursday.

Ajayi said the over 200 Bakeries sealed in 2016 across the 16 Local Government ares of the state were producing breds in an unhealthy environment which he said constitute health hazard to the residents of the state.

Some of the other offences violated by the sealed Bakeries according to the Coordinator were use of promate, lack of labels on their breads, operating on exipired licences and failure to upgrade licenses permit as required by NAFDAC.

“The NAFDAC in the state during 2016 sanctioned over 200 for failure to meet our standard and specifications for producing breads”, the Coordinator said.

She disclosed that between the last quater of 2016 and now over 150 of the sealed Bakeries have been reopened after meeting the NAFDAC standard for producing Breads.

Ajayi warned Bakeries and other Factories in the state to desist from producing unhealthy products,stating that the NAFDAC would not hesitate to seal any Factory who fails to comply on standard.

In his reaction, the Chairman of Kwara Bakers Association, Alhaji Babatunde Gidado said the step taken by NAFDAC towards ensuring quality Bread production in the state is part of effort to safeguard the well being of the people.

He said the Members of the Association would continue to cooperate with NAFDAC in its bid to continue to ensure a healthy living.

There are over 400 Bakeries in Kwara out of which over 250 situated in the llorin metropolis which is the state capital..