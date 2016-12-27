Arik Air has been fined N6m by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, following complaints by the airline’s passengers of delay and its inability to convey their luggage from London to Lagos between the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016.

The airline was also directed to pay the sum of $150 to each of the affected passengers as compensation for inconveniences suffered as a result of the delayed arrival of their luggage, within 30 days of the date of the letter.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NCAA General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, which explained that the agency had, in a Letter of Sanction with reference no.NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated 22nd December, 2016, determined that Arik Air Limited was in violation of Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

It added that the airline flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours, which was given during a meeting on December 6, 2016, which was duly attended by the airlines’ representative.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs),2015,” the statement read.

