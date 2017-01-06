Nigeria Army has indicated that its officers have discovered where the remaining Chibok School girls are being held by their captors, the Boko Haram insurgents, but said that they would not make it public for strategic security reasons.

Speaking to news men on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Acting Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Rabe Abubarkar said: “neither the military nor any security agency will give information on the Chibok girls in order not to jeopardize their safety.”

Abubarkar, who assured that the military will do everything to rescue the girls however pointed out that “information on strategy to rescue the will never be disclosed.”

Over 200 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno, were abducted from their hostels in April 2014. So far, about 26 of them have regained freedom since last year, while others are still in captivity.

