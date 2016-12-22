The Federal Government on Wednesday approved payment of not more than five percent of recovered loot to any successful whistle blower who provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds.

Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, made this known when briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

She said the council approved a whistle blowing policy aimed at consolidating the ongoing anti-corruption campaign embarked upon by the present administration.

Adeosun said the policy would soon be supported by a bill already receiving due attention of the National Assembly.

According to her, adequate measures are being taken to protect and safe guard the lives and identities of whistle blowers.

The move, Independent gathered, may not be unconnected with recent allegations raised by the Senate that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, breached Nigeria’s law in handling contracts awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

The SGF’s company, Global Vision Ltd., was alleged to be one of the companies indicted by the committee for secretly benefiting from inflated and phantom contracts, especially from some that were not executed at all but was awarded by the PINE.

Babachir’s firm was also alleged to have been awarded over N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State.

The committee was reported to have found out that as of the time the contract was awarded in March 2016, Lawal was still the director of Global Vision and that he recently resigned in September.

He is also believed to be a signatory to the company’s account even as he maintains his position as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Government has to this effect opened an online portal where some of these complaints can be lodged, especially those bordering on mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds and assets (e.g. properties and vehicles), financial malpractice or fraud, collecting and soliciting bribes, corruption, diversion of revenues, fraudulent and unapproved payments, splitting of contracts, procurement fraud, kickbacks and over-invoicing, among others.

Adeosun explained that the programme does not apply to personal matters concerning private contracts or agreements.

It also excludes leaking information which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) are already working on.

She said, “Council approved the Federal Government’s whistle blowing programme. The policy is developed in consultation with the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister for Justice and it serves as a stop gap until the National Assembly passes the law to cover whistle blowing.

“What it does is that it encourages anyone with information about the violation of government financial regulations, mismanagement of public funds and assets, fraud, financial malpractice and other associated conduct to report it.

“It covers disclosure of information leading to the return of Nigeria’s stolen or concealed funds and assets and it’s intended to strengthen the mechanism for the fight against corruption, improve governance and support the implementation of the open government partnership.

“The manner in which report will be filed is by a website, phone or email. It covers anonymity, protection of the whistle blower against sanctions and a reward scheme in the event that somebody who is a whistle blower loses his job or is financially disadvantaged as a result of the information he has provided.

“We have a reward scheme which would pay not more than five percent, it’s a scale according to the seriousness of the financial loss and members of FEC supported the policy wholeheartedly but made strong suggestions of how to safeguard public officers against malicious or false allegations.

“The policy covers that if information provided is deliberately false or misleading, then that person must be handed over for investigation and possible prosecution to deter frivolous report. What we discovered is that most financial crimes people know about them but are scared to speak up, it is not possible to move money for example with just one signature, they are always two but people are very scared to speak out, so the whistle blower policy will actually give them protection against the consequences of doing the right thing in the public interest”.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, told reporters that FEC equally approved the continuation of construction work on the second Niger Bridge several months after it was suspended in a bid to review the contract award.

The important bridge, which will run across Anambra and Delta states, is estimated to cost over N130 billion through a public private partnership and will complement the first Niger Bridge which serves as major link between the country’s South East and South West.

Fashola said that some jobs, especially piling works, had been done at the project site and that advanced construction by the contractor – Julius Berger – would begin earnestly before next year’s rainy season.

The resumption of construction work will go on while government concludes concession agreement with investors that will fund a major part of the project.

According to the minister, “The project was conceived first as a PPP with government financing but the investors had not brought themselves together, negotiations had not been concluded and it is important to continue to work there.

“Work had been executed there, piling, early works 1 to 3. It is important to continue. Essentially, it is preparatory piling work but can only be done during the low tide especially at this time of the year before the water levels rise. So, council approved that as well as early works 4.

“Also approved is the outline business case for us to continue discussions to see whether we can successfully conclude a full business case and possibly a concession agreement that would then enable private capital to come in to concluding the remaining work”, he said.

Fashola announced another approval for repair works of Tambuwawa Bridge between Kaduna and Kano under emergency procurement policy.

“The bridge was suffering from scraping and erosion, the parts were exposed as a result of some mining activities there, we got approval for that by council”, he stated.

