Nigeria’s Minster of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said that the Federal Government will create job centres in all the 774 Local Government Areas, next year.

Ngige disclosed this in Abuja while answering questions from youths at a Special Town Hall Meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The minister said the decision is to reduce the increasing rate of unemployment by ensuring that youths are fixed in any vacancies in public and private sectors.

Ngige said the centres would serve the purposes of registering all unemployed youths in every locality and ensuring that those interested in agriculture will be trained on entrepreneurial skills among others.

He assured that his ministry would not relent in its efforts at ensuring active engagement of youths in the developmental agenda of the present administration.

The minister said that the recruitment of 10,000 youths into the Police Force and many others into military and para-military agencies was adopted to put smiles on the faces of the youth.

“We are actually trying to bring the youth out so that they do not feel government have abandoned them. But not everybody will get white collar jobs.

“Agriculture is the main place the young should go into now.

“Even at those job centres, we are going to register those who want to go into agriculture and give them what we called entrepreneurship training.

“This will enable them to fit in immediately.

“The same goes for the miners, those that want to go into mining will register their location and we will capture them and fix them in nearest mining point in the Local Government,’’ he said.

The minister assured that government will not rest on its oars in making life easy for the youths.