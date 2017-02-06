Protests to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country’s economic downturn kick off today simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

The decision to stage the protests has been met with stiff opposition by the police who, repeatedly, told the organisers to call off their planned action.

Popular musician, 2Face Idibia, who was billed to lead the march in Lagos, opted out at the eleventh hour citing security concerns.

In Lagos, protesters are expected to march from National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu, a distance of about four kilometres.

In Abuja, members of Onevoice Nigeria, a youth-driven civil society group, which served as the “official partner” of Tuface Idibia’s planned nationwide protest, have this morning commenced the proposed march. The group had gathered at the Unity fountain as early as 9 a.m.

Security operatives are equally ground to ensure the safety of the protesters.

The marches are scheduled to hold in Abuja and Lagos on Monday and Tuesday February 6 and 7, 2017.

Source: Premium Times