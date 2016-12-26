By KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

The 0odua People’s congress, {OPC] has come out to pledge its support to the kwara state Police command in its efforts to ensure security of lives and properties in the state .

Comrade Morufu Olarewaju, made this Statements in a press release made available to the NATIONAL ACCORD Correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital on Monday.

He said this against the backdrop of the killing of a member of the Gani Adams faction of the OPC, Baba Mityat,in the kuntu area of Ilorin.

According to him, sometimes last year November, he had alerted the State government of which the government has not done anything till now ,that Gani Adams faction has been parading themselves in Ilorin to foment trouble around the state.

He called on the State government to call those people to order since Yoruba socio – cultural oganisation in not unaware about activities of some unscrupulons elements to tarnish its image, thereby putting it in disrepute.

Olarewaju, also advised the State government to investigate the killing of this innocent boy who was killed last week for the record purposes.

Also, he informed that despite efforts to compliment the police in its fight against crime and criminals {OPC} detractors are all out to portray his group in a bad light.

Comrade ,advised all its members to continue to embrace peace unity and love stating that there can not be meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancor, hatred and acrimony.

According to him, the {OPC} would never support any act or group that act contrarily to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or go against the principle which in formed the emergence of the OPC in the state and the nation in general.

A prayer was mark by the chief Iman Taofic ajegunle and lemon Abdullhi to end the year 2016 with a call to love one another in spirit to ensure peace rain among the member of the OPC in the state.