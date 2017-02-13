Beyoncé is a stage mama! On Sunday, the singer — who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z — performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” songs off of her hit album Lemonade, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Clad in a floor-length gold, sheer belly-highlighting gown with matching headpiece (and microphone!), she moved ethereally while she and her dancers swayed onstage to the music, amid stunning flowers and a shower of confetti.

“Do you remember being born? Are you thankful? Are they hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother,” she said in introduction — an excerpt from Lemonade. “You look nothing like your mother, everything like your mother. You desperately want to look like her … You must wear it like she wears disappointment on her face.”

“Your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained. I think of lovers as trees. Growing to and from one another. Searching for the same light. Why are you afraid of love? You think it’s not possible for someone like you, but you are the love of my life. The love of my life.”

“What makes me most proud and why why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her,” Tina Lawson said in her introduction of Beyoncé’s performance.

“I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album because of all of that and more. It’s evident in her powerful words and music.”

The singer, 35, surprised fans when she announced Feb. 1 that she and Jay Z, 47, would be welcoming two new additions to their family later this year. The couple are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” the “Formation” singer wrote on Instagram, later giving fans a glimpse into her maternity photo shoot featuring Blue.

@NATIONAL ACCORD/people.com