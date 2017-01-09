By DAVID IORJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria(FRCN), Mr. Jim Obazee and the reconstitution of the board of the Council.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said President Buhari has appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.

According to the statement, the new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman.

Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

It said the President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the 19 ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

Observers believe the removal of Jim Obazee as Executive Secretary of the may not be unconnected with the recent amendment of the Council’s Corporate Governance Act, which has been blamed for decision by the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye to retire a few days ago.

The amended FRCN Corporate Governance Act had directed churches, mosques and other non-profit organisations in Nigeria to comply with a code stipulating a term of 20 years for heads of such entities.

The subject has also provoked cold war between the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah and Obazee.