By DAVID IORJA

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Prof. James Ornguga Ayatse, on his election as Tor Tiv, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people.

Prof. Ayatse, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, is also the pioneer and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

The President believes that Prof. Ayatse’s emergence as the paramount ruler of the Tiv people, is an affirmation of his strength of character, integrity, and moral authority, garnered over the years as a lecturer, erudite scholar and administrator.

While urging all his subjects to rally round the new monarch to make his reign as Tor Tiv the fifth, a resounding success, the President Buhari urges the paramount ruler to use his revered office as a veritable platform for conflict prevention, peace building and development in the grassroots.

Commending the transparent process leading to the emergence of the royal father after the demise of his predecessor, HRH, Alfred Akawe Torkula, Tor Tiv IV, last year, the President offers his best wishes to the new monarch as he prepares to ascend the throne of his ancestors.

President Buhari pledges that his administration will continue to recognise traditional institutions as key partners in progress in finding lasting solutions to sensitive issues in the country