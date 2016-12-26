By PAUL ADAJI

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu AbUbakar was in Awka, Agulu, Nnobi, Ihiala and Okija communities in Anambra State at the weekend to assess the conduct of troops on Exercise PYTHON DANCE.

Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division, Col. Sagira Musa, who made this known in a statement, said the GOC was also at the Niger Bridge to assess the state of security and vehicular movements.

The statement recalled that traffic gridlock has for many years, especially during the yuletide been endemic on the Niger Bridge in both Asaba and Onitsha axis inflicting suffering and other inconveniences to the road users.

“Hence, parts of the targets for the Exercise is to checkmate the usual gridlock, chaos and insecurity at the Bridge. This objective has so far been achieved. Since the start of Exercise PYTHON DANCE, there has not been cases of gridlock and associated insecurity on the Asaba – Onitsha Bridge. The orderliness, the disposition of combined security personnel and the general public conduct especially the road users is commendable,” Col. Musa said.

He noted with gratitude to God and the Exercise that “up to this moment, there has not been incidence of armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and associated violence as well as inter communal, herdsmen – farmers clashes in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.”

According to the statement, “these menaces are and have been the focus and targets of this Exercise and have so far been effectively achieved.”

The statement further requested members of the public to remain security conscious and report any suspicious movements and persons to security agencies close to them.

“The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes the public happy Christmas and prosperous new year,” it added.

