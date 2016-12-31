Leading members of the 31st December revolution, including former president Jerry John Rawlings, will today Saturday lay a wreath and witness a parade to mark the 35th anniversary of the uprising at the Revolutionary Square in Accra.

The December 31 revolution of 1981 was led by Mr Rawlings, then a flight lieutenant in the Ghana Air Force, who overthrew the Dr Hilla Limann government which had won elections two years earlier. This was after the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) led by Mr Rawlings had handed over power to Limann’s People’s National Party (PNP) administration.

Mr Rawlings and some leaders of the uprising are expected to address the gathering on issues of corruption and accountability.

This year’s anniversary is being celebrated under the theme: “31st December – The Principles Never Change.”

@NATIONAL ACCORD/classfm