KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has advised Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammad Buhari or any other past leader in the country on the current state of the economy but collectively think outside the box for an enduring solution.

Governor Ahmed who gave the advice while hosting members of the Kwara state chambers of commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), in his office yesterday, said there is nowhere in the world where a nation runs a mono economy like ours without running into economic recession.

According to the governor, “over the years the money earned from oil driven economy did not go into regenerative programmes but went into consumption and payment of petrol subsidy. So what do you think will happen? The economy cannot be better. It is not the fault of Buhari or Jonathan, it is the fault of Nigeria leadership from inception. It is the fault of everybody.

The governor advised that “as a people, we must begin to see how we can improve our resourcefulness. Enough of blame game, it won’t take us anywhere.” “Once we improve on human capital development, we can begin to drive entrepreneurship and we would begin to move out of the recession”, the governor said.

Earlier, the president of KWACCIMA, Dr Ahmed Raji, who commended governor Ahmed’s giant strides on infrastructural development and provision of education and health facilities in spite of dwindling economy, said the chamber is working towards assisting some of their members in resuscitating ailing industries in the state.