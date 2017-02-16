Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, have visited President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been on medical vacation in the United Kingdom since last month.

The Presidency on Wednesday posted photos showing the President with the National Assembly leaders.

Confirming the visit through a statement released by his spokesperson on Wednesday, Mr. Saraki said that the President was doing well.

“Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London. We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.”

“The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm! The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself,” Saraki said.

President Buhari had left Nigeria on January 19 on a 10-day leave, but subsequently transmitted a letter to the National Assembly on February 5, extending his vacation. Rumours have since been rife that the President’s health had worsened.