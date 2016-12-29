In a major weeding off of undercapitalised capital market operators, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will, on the first day of the New Year, cancel the registration of undercapitalised capital market operators.

The apex capital market regulator had given such period a deadline of December 31, 2016 to comply with requisite capital base for their operations.

A source at SEC confirmed that deregistration of the undercapitalised operators will go on as scheduled.

SEC had, in December, 2013, announced major increases in minimum capital requirements for capital market functions under a new minimum capital structure that was initially scheduled to take off by January 1, 2015. It however extended the deadline to September 30, 2015.

Meanwhile, the apex regulatory body of the nation’s capital market has suspended Heritage Capital Markets Limited together with its directors and sponsored individuals.

This is in connection with the unauthorised sale of shares belonging to an investor and its refusal to comply with the commission’s directives in this regard.

In a notice obtained from SEC’s website, the commission informed the public that the suspension was indefinite and shall remain in force pending the resolution of the matter against the operator.

SEC had recently handed over life bans to Mr. Taofik Lawal and Mrs. Iyabode Lawal for mismanagement of stocks and unauthorised sale of shares.

In a statement obtained from SEC’s website, the commission noted that in the exercise of its powers under Section 13 of the ISA, 2007, it investigated complaints against WT Securities Limited and its directors (Mr. Taofik Lawal and Mrs. Iyabode Lawal) and found them culpable of mismanaging the stocks of Mrs. Opral Mason Benson, and unauthorised sale of Nigerian Breweries Plc shares belonging to Ngozi Onyekwere Nwachukwu.

It stated: “The actions of WT Securities Limited and the aforementioned directors are in violation of Section 110 of the ISA 2007 and Rule 65 (1) of the Commission’s Consolidated Rules and Regulations 2013.

“Consequently, in accordance with Section 13 (bb) of the ISA 2007, Mr. Taofik Lawal and Mrs. Iyabode Lawal have been banned and blacklisted from operating in the Nigerian Capital market for life.

“In view of this, the investing public is hereby advised to desist from dealing with the named persons in any capital market related capacity,” the commission said.

SEC had also banned the Managing Director of BGL Plc, Mr. Albert Okumagba, and his deputy, Chibundu Edozie, from carrying out capital market activities for 20 years and ordered his companies to restitute investors over N2 billion.

The ban also followed complaints from investors against Okumagba and his company over failure, refusal and or/neglect to liquidate their investments in both the Guaranteed Consolidated dated Notes and Guaranteed Premium Notes, two investment products run by the company.

SEC had suspended Okumagba and BGL from operating in the market a year ago and has since been investigating the complaints. He was also removed as the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

According to SEC, in a bid to obtain justice for the complainants and grant all parties fair hearing, the matter was presented before the Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) of the commission, which sat on February 6, 2016. During the proceedings testimonies and documentary evidence were tendered by various parties.

