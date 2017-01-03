Senate President Bukola Saraki has promised that the Senate, upon resumption, will look into the crisis that has led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the southern part of Kaduna State in recent times.

The Senate president made this known while responding to the cry of a concerned Nigerian on Twitter on Monday.

“@bukolasaraki About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. VERY BAD,” the concerned Nigerian had written Saraki.

In his response, Saraki said, “Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

The killings in Southern Kaduna have continued to generate reactions from various quarters, especially among the masses.

Many have questioned why the killings have continued despite the security measures put in place by the Kaduna State government.

A lot of Nigerians had also appealed to the Federal Government to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

It would, however, be recalled that presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, after the December 25 killings in a village in Southern Kaduna, in reaction to allegation of the president’s silence on the mindless killings in the state, had stated that the Federal Government had remained silent on the continuous killings in Southern Kaduna because Governor Nasir el-Rufai “is on top of the matter.”

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything.

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer; he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it,” Adesina stated.

However, Ibrahim Yakubu, the vicar general of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan, had at a recent press briefing lamented that the government had failed to protect locals.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan also said the unrest had claimed 808 lives, while 53 villages have so far been attacked and 57 people injured.

“Unfortunately, our government both at the centre and state levels have failed woefully,” he said. “If anything, government has shown outright partisanship in favour of the herdsmen to the disappointment of the majority Southern Kaduna indigenes and Christians.”

The religious leaders called for immediate end to attacks in the area, and demanded compensation to all families that lost loved ones or property.

They also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the crisis.

INDEPENDENT