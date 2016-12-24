Ghana’s Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpauye has asked the Black Stars team and officials train in Equatorial Guinea ahead of their participation at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Recent reports suggested officials of the team had opted to be in Dubai for two weeks but our sources reveal the outgoing Sports Minister insists they travel to Equatorial Guinea.

Although coach Avram Grant is yet to name his squad, the team will begin a non-residential camping here in Accra on December 28 before leaving for the yet to be confirmed destination for the pre-tournament camping on January 2.

The Black Stars will be hoping to end the country’s 34-year wait for an African title after narrowly missing out the title to Ivory Coast at the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea. Ghana is in Group D with Mali, Egypt and Uganda.