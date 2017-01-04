Outgoing Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he was disrespected when the Black Stars team met a delegation sent by President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo without his knowledge.

He says it was “appropriate” for his office to have been informed about the meeting because the team belongs to the State and it is under the care of outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama who in turn has mandated his minister to take charge.

In an interview with Mamavi Aboagye, host of AM Show on the JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Monday, the Minister said he deserved some respect since “I am going round looking for the budget for the team to go to Gabon.”

Spokesperson of the President-elect, Mustapha Hamid led a delegation from the incoming government to meet the Black Stars at Alisa Hotel in Accra Sunday.

He conveyed to the team the wish of Nana Akufo-Addo which was for the Black Stars to win the 2017 Africa Cup for the country.

Stand-in Black Stars captain, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues assured the incoming President that they would end Ghana’s long wait for a major title.

The Udinese star said the “team is poised for action when the tournament starts on January 14,” adding the team had started the preparation towards the game.

”With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends,” he said.

Mr Vanderpuye who has had issues with the management team of the Black Stars since he was made the Sports Minister said the behavior of the team was in bad taste.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports on behalf of the President and Ghanaians should be informed,” he said.

He said the Black Stars has every right to congratulate the incoming President, but “if the team is going to be involved in anything it is appropriate to inform me.”

Mr Vanderpuye’s claim did not sit well with Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sani Daara who argued to the contrary.

“In fact he was informed by the Director of Protocol of the GFA,” he said, urging Ghanaians to disregard the Minister’s claim.

He said the team belongs to Ghanaians and it should not be subject to segmentation by anyone in the country. “It is the avenue where Ghanaians unite.”

