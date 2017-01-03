From FEGALO NSUKE

The leading, apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, MOSOP and the traditional rulers of Ogoni have pledged commitment to work together for a peaceful implementation of the Ogoni cleanup programme expected to commence this January.

The traditional rulers spoke during a series of meetings with Ogoni members of the HYPREP governing council led by the President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP).

The board of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, was inaugurated early August by President Muhamadu Buhari to function as the policy making and top management organ for the implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoniland.

The other members of the board who accompanied the President of MOSOP, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara include Prof. Ben Naanen and Hon. Kammy Ngelale.

Speaking at the palaces of the Gbenemene of Tai, HRM, G.N.K. Gininwa who is also the leader of the Ogoni Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Gbenemene of Ken Khana, HRM King Dr. M.S.H. Eguru; the Gbenemene Nyokhana, King Nzidee; the Oneh-Eh of Eleme Kingdom, HRM King Samuel Ejire and the Gbenemene of Nyokhana, HRM, King W. Z. Nzidee, the President of MOSOP, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara assured the Ogoni people that the cleanup of Ogoniland will commence within few weeks beginning with the implementation of some emergency measures which includes provision of water. He called for the cooperation of traditional rulers for peace to be sustained in Ogoniland during and after the cleanup exercise.

In their separate responses, the traditional rulers all pledge to support the process and called for transparency in the process.

The traditional rulers commended the initiative of the team to work with them and hoped that the employment generated through the cleanup implementation will help to mitigate the increasing restiveness in the area.

“My President, I am in support of everything you are doing to promote the interest of the Ogoni people” King G.N.K Gininwa, chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers told the MOSOP President and his team.

“The day we met with the President in Abuja to discuss the cleanup of Ogoniland, I remembered Ken Saro-Wiwa and I wept in my hotel room” King Gininwa said.

Ogoniland is divided into 6 kingdoms and 2 special units with six royal majesties including King Barnabas Bagia (Gbenemene of Gokana) King G.N.K Gininwa (Gbenemene of Tai), King Samuel Oluka Ejire (Oneh-Eh of Eleme Kingdom), King W. Z. P. Nzidee (Gbenemene of Nyo-Khana Kingdom) and HRM Mene Dr. M.K.F. Noryaa (Gbenemene of Babbe).