Emmanuel Yawe

As a Presidential candidate in last year’s election, Donald Trump enjoyed raining insults on African-Americans and Africans, particularly their leaders.

Trump the candidate paid little attention to Africa. In rare speeches, he referred to the continent only in relation to al-Qaeda’s 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the large numbers of Somali refugees in Minnesota, a state Hillary Clinton later won.

Addressing reporters in Nebraska at the heat of the campaigns, he condemned African leaders for having insatiable desire for power and wealth, while their people are living like slaves. Responding to a question from a South African journalist on African countries considering mass withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) Trump said:

“It is shameful for African leaders to seek exit from ICC. In my view, these leaders want to have all the freedom to oppress their poor people without anyone asking them a question.

I think there is no shortcut to maturity and in my view, Africa should be recolonized because Africans are still under slavery.

Look at how those African leaders change constitutions in their favour so that they can be life presidents. They are all greedy and do not care about the common people.

When I saw them gang up against ICC yet they can’t even find an amicable solution for the ongoing quandary in Burundi, I thought to myself these people lack discipline and humane heart

They can’t lead by example. The only thing they are interested in is accumulating wealth from poor tax payers.”

Such hard views plus the fact African Americans massively voted for Hilary Clinton who lost to Trump have put Africa at terrible disadvantage in the foreign policy calculations of the Trump administration.

In the flurry of actions that followed immediately after his inauguration, Trump paid little or no interest to African issues. Perhaps the only action he took that bore some relevance to Africa was his signing of the executive order on January 27 entitled “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals, it temporarily suspends the U.S Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for 120 days”. This order also denies entry to citizens of Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The act is of particular interest to Africans because of the six countries that have been banned temporary from entering the US, – Libya, Somalia and Sudan are from Africa. This new policy banning immigrants and refugees is bound to have adverse effect on Africa because 30 percent of refugees admitted into the U.S. in 2015 were African. Additionally, embarking on an immigration policy targeted against Muslims will adversely affect relations with the continent where a population of 250 million Muslims resides in Sub Saharan Africa alone.



It was something of a surprise when it was reported early last week that Trump was going to make a telephone call to Presidents Buhari of Nigeria and Zuma of South Africa. In Nigeria, it was widely suspected that the President who is on sick leave in the UK was too ill to make such a call and his spin doctors were merely playing some juvenile pranks to boost his image. As it turned out, the call was real. It was further reported that the two leaders discussed the issue of terrorism which is of genuine interest to both countries.

Security is going to be a major issue on Trump’s foreign policy agenda. When it comes to American policy in Africa, Africom one of six of the US Defence Department’s “geographic combatant commands and is responsible to the Secretary of Defence for military relations with African nations, the African Union and African regional security organisations” is very likely to emerge as its central piece and lynchpin.

African leaders must handle this with great caution. Africom will remain a delicate issue in the relations between the US and Africa because of it’s potential to be used as an instrument to checkmate the influence of China in Africa. Of recent China has made an aggressive incursion into Africa and other parts of the world, a fact that has been a source of concern to Trump.

Aware of the anti- African disposition of Trump, African countries must be very conscious, constructive and conspicuous in their choices of ambassadors to the US. These appointments will be crucial in opening the doors to the new Trump administration. In the past, it was easy to pinpoint the ‘point’s man’ of an incoming US president on Africa. Not so under Trump. It is still difficult to say who dictates his views on Africa to him and who will implement his policies here.

Africa has been a rare area of bipartisan agreement in the US for decades: President George W. Bush, for example, is widely loved across the continent for implementing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). AGOA was created by President Bill Clinton, renewed under Bush, and renewed again under Obama. Not so under Trump.

The man came to power under the mandate to destabilize whatever his predecessors were doing in Washington. And even as he enters office with a unique opportunity in U.S.-Africa policy to offer policies acceptable across the political spectrum while also advancing U.S. security and economic interests, he may decide to do as he wishes because his is Trump.

His foreign policy comments suggest the U.S. may rethink its foreign aid and foreign deployments, many of which will affect U.S. relations with Africa. Trump’s insistence that he will re-negotiate trade deals could also impact long standing legislation like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a preferential trade agreement between select African countries and the U.S., which was passed by Congress in 2015

The Trump presidency is definitely not the best of times between the US and Africa.