Ghana’s group opponents at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations have dropped nine players from their provisional squad ahead of their final camping for the tournament in Gabon.

Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic had 35 players in his provisional list for next month’s competition as they started early preparations.

However the Serbian axed the nine players from the squad on Friday as the team took a break for the Christmas holidays to prepare for the final stages of the preparations.

The Cranes return to camp on Monday ahead of their training camps in Tunisia and Dubai before they travel for the tournament.

The players dropped include; Joseph Nsubuga, Richard Kassaga Jjuuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Rashid Toha, Keziron Kizito, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Paul Mucureezi, Martin Kizza and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Sudan based goalie Salim Jamal trained on Friday to bring the number of goalkeepers in camp to three after Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Watenga.

A total of 26 players will travel to the Tunisia and Dubai training camps.

Cranes players expected on Monday:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (El Merriekh, Sudan), Isma Watenga (Vipers, Uganda), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK, Sweden), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed, Lebanon), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA, Uganda), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker, Kenya), Isaac Isinde (St George, Ethiopia), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA, Uganda).

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur, Iceland), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vipers, Uganda),Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA, Uganda), Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya) and Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa, Uganda), Aucho Khalid (Baroka, South Africa)

Strikers: Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA, Uganda), Muhammed ‘Jaggarson’ Shaban (Onduparaka, Uganda), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves, Finnland), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (Proline, Uganda), Geofrey Massa (Baroka, South Africa)