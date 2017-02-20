Some students of the University of Abuja have barricaded the Abuja – Gwagwalada highway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to a Daily Sun report.

It was gathered that the students were protesting the killing of one of their colleagues.

The students had alleged that a reckless driver had killed the student and ran over four other students who were seriously injured and reportedly receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The students bad been on the streets since 6:00am on Monday.

The protesting students blocked both entrance and exit sides of the highway, which is the main expressway into the Federal Capital City, causing traffic gridlocks on the ever-busy Abuja expressway.

It was also reported that the students did not allow any vehicle to pass the highway but permit passengers to disembark from vehicles &and gave them freeway to go about their daily duty.

