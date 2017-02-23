From EMMA OBI, Calabar

Workers of the University Of Calabar (UNICAL) have sent an SOS to government, security agencies and stakeholders to save them from alleged plots to kidnap either the staff, their spouses or children.

The workers, under the aegis of Academy and Combined Concerned Workers of the University of Calabar, raised the alarm Wednesday in Calabar during a joint press briefing.

The group alleged that principal staff of the University have been receiving threats that either themselves or their loved ones will be kidnapped.

It would be recalled that late last year, some senior staff, their children and students of the institution were abducted and some ransom was paid to secure their release.

Chairman of the groups, Dr. Sampson Uzuanke, wondered “why such threats again at this crucial period when the University community is preparing for its 30thconvocation ceremony.”

Uzuanke disclosed that they got information that “some disgruntled elements working with some dastardly groups from outside the University have concluded plans to kidnap principal officers, their wives, children or wards.”

Uzuanke, who is also the Acting Head, Department of Modern Languages, further alleged that there are clear indications “that those behind these plots have gone ahead to recruit cultists and hoodlums to cause mayhem within the academic community.

“These threats can no longer be taken for granted as the hoodlums are in collaboration with cultists.”

He appealed to the security agencies to go the whole hug to nip in the bud such threats.”

Similarly, Secretary of the groups, Dr Ayuk Achu, alleged that the intention of the plotters is to portray the University in bad light and to disrupt the institution’s 30thconvocation ceremony.

Achu said UNICA is a revered institution and warned that “the University community won’ t fold their arms anymore and watch anybody or groups of persons undermine the peaceful c o-existence and the security of the institution this time.”

Also echoing the position f the Academy, co-ordinator of the groups, Comrade Johnson Inyang, urged security agencies, the university community and the stakeholders to join forces to check “these mischief makers” and save the University from the hands of miscreants and mischief makers.”