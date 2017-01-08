From KEHINDE AKINPELU, Ilorin

As a practical demonstration of their artistry in story telling via photography, photo-journalism students of department of mass communication, university of Ilorin will on Friday January 26, 2017 stage the first ever photo exhibition in the school.

The exhibition tagged ‘‘Fotoclique 2017’’has as it theme ‘‘Photography is Life’’. It would hold at the University of Ilorin main auditorium basement from 8am to 5pm.

The exhibition will also feature the launching of ‘‘Aperture’’ magazine produced by the 200 level students of the department of mass communication of the university.

Fotoclique, according to an invitation made available to journalists in Ilorin, would attract dignitaries in the photography and media industries and is being organized in collaboration with Trendsville media limited.

Lecturer in charge of the exhibition, Dr. Kadiri K k, in a statement made available to journalists said ‘‘for the photo exhibition, we have gone far and wide to search for these talented photographers to evaluate the pictures that will be showed cased at the exhibition’’.

According the statement , among the photography panellist expected for the exhibition; is a fine art and advertising photographer, Osahon Okodugha .

‘‘He is inclined towards creative and conceptual art, with associating technical proficiency required’’.

Also expected to assess the students’ works according to the statement ‘‘is a seasoned photographer, Logo Oluwamuyiwa .He is an advocate for positive and rich story telling via the digital media as tool for reorientation and pathways to new dialogue and knowledge acquisition’’.

Others listed are chief executive officer (CEO) of Yemi Ajala studios and founder, project kwara, Ajala Adeniyi. A London trained photographer, cinematographer, experienced and seasoned lights and props man and a specialist in portrait wedding photography and beauty photographer, Oloyiwola Emmanuel popularly known as Zeal.

Also being expected at the events are top rated media practitioners including the state chairman, Kwara Sate Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) , Mallam Abiodun Abdulkareem ,the Deputy Director ,Directorate of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun among others.