The US has expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in a response that Barack Obama says was “necessary and appropriate” against “efforts to harm US interests”.

The US president, whose term ends in January next month, said on Thursday that actions against Russia are “a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm US interests in violation of established international norms of behaviour”.

The move against the diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco is part of a series of actions announced on Thursday to punish Russia for what the official said a campaign of intimidation of American diplomats in Moscow and interference in the US election.

Obama said a report by his administration about Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election would be delivered to Congress in the coming days.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington DC, said that government has not provided any proof of Russia’s involvement other than the flat accusations that 17 US intelligence agencies say so.

A senior US official told Reuters that the Russian envoys would be given 72 hours to leave the country and access to the two compounds ( New York and Maryland ), which are used by Russian officials for intelligence gathering, will be denied as of noon on Friday.

“These actions were taken to respond to Russian harassment of American diplomats and actions by the diplomats that we have assessed to be not consistent with diplomatic practice,” the official said.

The Al Jazeera correspondent said that “the White House is calling this a national emergency”.

“This is one of the strongest responses we’ve ever seen from the US against what it says state-sponsored cyberattack.”

She said that sanctions have been imposed on two Russian intelligence services, including four military intelligence officers, that the white House believes may have directly ordered these hacking that took place over the summer.

Harassment of US diplomats

The US official declined to name the diplomats who would be affected, although it is understood that Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak, will not be one of those expelled.

The US President said all the Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions, adding that data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government.

Obama also said the US diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year.

The State Department has long complained that Russian security agents and traffic police have harassed US diplomats in Moscow, and US Secretary of State John Kerry has raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

The move comes less than a month from the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for better relations with Russia.

[Reuters]