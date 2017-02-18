By DAVID IORJA

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens.

She made the call during the distribution of gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja: Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama in commemoration of her birthday, on Friday.

Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity.

A statement in Abuja by the Director of Information, Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, quoted Dr. Hajo Sani as saying that those gifts exemplified the work that Mrs. Buhari’s project, Future Assured was doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.

“Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day,” said Dr. Hajo Sani.

The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the Hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services that hold wide acclaim and said the gift packs are symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.

Dr. Sani was supported by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Mrs. Beatrice Bassey, Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission at the outing.