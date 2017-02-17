NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected over the entire region with horizontal visibility range of 1-3km. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 36oC and 16 – 22oCrespectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is anticipated to be in dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility range of 1-3km during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 37oC and 11 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over Lagos, Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Calabar axis during the morning hours. Later in the day, moderate dust haze conditions are expected over this region with horizontal visibility of 2-5km. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34- 37oC and 19- 26oC respectively.

