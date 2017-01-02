NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 35 oC and 11 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Abuja, Minna , Kaduna and Bida are expected to be Sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 35 oC and 13 – 20 oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 2 – 5 km over the entire Southern region in the next 24 hours. However, some places such as Benin, Enugu and Akure may witness localized visibility values less than 2000m. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 35oC and 17- 22oC respectively.

Frontiersnews