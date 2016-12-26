NORTHERN STATES: Moderate dust haze conditions are still expected over this region, with visibilities ranging between 2000 – 5000m however, Nguru, Gombe, Potiskum, Kano and Dutse may have visibilities less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 38oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region are expected to be in moderate dust haze conditions in the next 24 hours, with visibilities ranging between 2000 – 5000m, though Kaduna, Zaria and Minna may have visibilities less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 35 – 37oC and 14 – 22oC respectively, except over Jos with 29/13oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities in the next 24hours while cloudy morning is expected over the coast with prospect of localised showers Porthacourt, Calabar axis later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 35oC and 20 – 23oC.

