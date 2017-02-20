NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility values ranging from 2-4km, locally less or equal to 1000m in some places in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37oC and 14 – 23oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility values ranging from 2-4km, locally less or equal to 1000m in some places in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 37oC and 19 – 22oC respectively except Jos with 28/13oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are anticipated over the inland cities in the next 24hrs while cloudy conditions are expected over the coastal cities in morning hours with chances of localized thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34 – 36oC and 22- 25oC respectively.

