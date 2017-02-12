NORTHERN STATES: The northern cities will be under sunny and hazy conditions in the next 24hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 38oC and 11 – 23oCrespectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is anticipated to be in sunny and hazy conditions during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 37 – 39oC and 17 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over this region with chances of isolated thundery showers over Benin, Akure, Ado-Ekiti Lagos and Ijebu Ode axis during the evening/night period. Day and night time temperatures values are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 38oC and 21 – 25oC respectively.

