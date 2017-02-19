NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under the influence of moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2 – 5km in the next 24hours. However, some places may likely experience horizontal visibility below 1000m. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 36oC and 12 – 18oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The central cities are expected to be under moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2 – 5km during the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25 – 36oC and 11 – 21oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: The southern cities are expected to be in moderate dust haze conditions with visibility of 2km and above in the next 24 hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 36oC and 18 – 24oC respectively.

-Frontiiersnews