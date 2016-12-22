NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions is expected to prevail over the northern cities with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 38oC and 10 – 19oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is expected to be under Dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 38oC and 12 – 21oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility of 2 – 5km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is expected to prevail over the inland cities while mist/cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the coastal cities in the morning hours and cloudy in the afternoon/evening hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 36oC and 18 – 24oC.

Frontiersnews