NORTHERN STATES: The region is expected to be under the influence of thick dust haze conditions during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 34oC and 11 – 19oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Thick dust haze conditions are anticipated over the region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34oC and 17 – 20oC respectively and Jos 25/8oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions with visibility range of 1000 – 2000m are expected over the entire Southern region in the next 24 hours. However, some places such as Oshogbo and Akure may witness localised visibility values less than 1000m. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 31 – 33oC and 18-21oC respectively.

Source: Frontiersnews