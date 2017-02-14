NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over this region with reduced horizontal visibility range between 2 -5km to cities around the northeast in the next 24hrs. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 36 oC and 13 – 21 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Slight dust haze is anticipated over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 36 – 39 oC and 19 – 23oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions will prevail over southwest inland and hazy conditions to the southeast inland. Early morning mist/fog patches over southwest coast in the morning with chances of isolated rains over Lagos, Ijebu Ode and Benin in the afternoon/evening period.

Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 36 – 38oC and 23- 27oC respectively.

