NORTHERN STATES: Thick dust haze conditions with visibility values less than 1000m are expected over the entire region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 24 – 31oC and 12 – 18oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Moderate to thick dust haze conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period with horizontal visibilities less than 1000m in most areas especially over Abuja, Bida, Zaria and Makurdi. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 33oC and 17 – 20oC respectively, except over Jos with 24/8oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Thick dust haze conditions are anticipated over the entire region within the next 24 hours. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 30 – 34oC and 17 – 23oC.

Source: Frontiersnews