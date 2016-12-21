Former Nigeria captain Austin Okocha has picked former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Tony Yeboah as his best Ghanaian player of all time.

Yeboah was a toast of fans during his heyday in Germany, netting 68 times in 123 matches for the Eagles, having also featured for Saarbrucken and Hamburg.

The duo played together at Frankfurt between 1992 and 1995.

“My best Ghanaian footballer of all-time is Tony Yeboah,” Okocha said on his ambassadorial visit to Ghana on the ticket of StarTimes, broadcast sponsors of the local topflight.

“Tony was a great guy. I have played with lots of players but Tony was exceptional, he always [conjures some] magic even when there is no hope.

“With Tony in the team, you are assured of a goal in every match. He will just pop up out of [nowhere] and get you a goal.

“I played with so many players during my career, but I remember when I signed for Frankfurt, that’s where I first witnessed pure magic from an African player.

“He was so great that in Germany, instead of Jehovah’s Witness, they called him Yegoala witness.

“I know Ghana have produced so many great players in the past but in my opinion, Tony Yeboah stands tall.”

Yeboah went on to play for English Premier League outfit Leeds United for whom he racked 32 goals in 66 matches.

Okocha, on his part, was subsequently on the books of Turkish club Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain in France and the English sides Bolton Wanderers and Hull City.

