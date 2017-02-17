By PHILIP IKPONKO

A weekly print media enterprise education programme designed to assist entrepreneurs start, plan and grow their businesses would be launched by the Youth Enterprise With Innovation in Nigeria (YouWiN!Connect) on February 19, 2017.

Director (Information), Federal Ministry of Finance, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said the publication would be syndicated in five national newspapers on Sundays and Wednesdays.

He quoted the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun as explaining that the weekly editorial would showcase entrepreneurship as a job and wealth creation option, for young people adding that versions for Radio and Television would be launched when arrangements are concluded.

According to the statement, the initial YouWiN! programme took off in October, 2011 as a business plan competition aimed at stimulating entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation among the Nigerian youth. Since inception, it has midwifed 3,900 enterprises.

A formal review of the programme undertaken by the Ministry of Finance found that, whilst successful, at the initial stage of enterprise development, the Youwin programme needed enhancement to ensure sustainability. Specifically, the findings suggested that funding should be combined with an increased focus on enterprise education to better prepare entrepreneurs in areas such as accessing bank finance, book keeping, accounting, marketing and tax filing.

This has influenced the redesign to YouWiN!Connect, which takes YouWiN! to the next level.

The Minister described YouWiN!Connect as “a multi-media enterprise education initiative that will provide the tools and skills required to support the emergence of the next generation of successful Nigerian-owned enterprises across the nation”.

The weekly publication focuses on sharing information and advice from entrepreneurs and technical experts to inspire, encourage and support young entrepreneurs to run sustainable businesses.

Mrs. Kemi Adeosun emphasized that practical advice and information will be provided on the technical, legal and financial aspects of running a business in the YouWiN!Connect Academy section. The overall aim of YouWiN!Connect, is to develop the next generation of Nigerian business leaders, fully equipped to compete on the global stage.

YouWiN!Connect has also set up an advisory board comprising experts in different areas of business and entrepreneurship, who would answer questions from members of the public weekly.

Members of the board include the Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar; the founder and C.E.O of House of Tara International and pioneer of the bridal make-up profession in Nigeria, Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye; Former Banker and current MD/CEO of L & Z Integrated Farms, Alhaji M.D. Abubakar.

Others are Mr. Sunday Egede and Mr. David Chukwuma Ojei, founders of the Prince Ebeano Supermarket chain; the founder and Managing Director of Sankore Investments and Venture Capitalist, Mrs. Titi Odunfa Adeoye. The Managing Director of the new Development Bank of Nigeria is also on the advisory board.